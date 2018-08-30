SPENCER, Iowa -- A Sioux City man who wanted on several felony changes was taken into custody after being spotted in a residential area, Thursday morning.
Officers located Justin Michael Albright, 25, after a homeowner reported that he had fled from her garage at 1113 West 7th St.
At 2:16 a.m., Spencer Police attempted to stop Albright who was reported to be driving a 2004 Dodge Intrepid erratically at West 18th St. and Country Club Drive. The Intrepid failed to stop, leading officers on a pursuit, southbound, on Country Club Drive, continuing eastbound on West 11th St. The pursuit then turned southbound onto 11th St. West, when the Intrepid crashed into a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of West Fourth St.
Albright is wanted on a felony parole violation from Sioux City on a $20,000 bond; two Black Hawk County warrants for possession of prescription drugs and interference with official acts on a $2,325 bond.
Albright now faces possession of methamphetamine with intent with deliver (class B felony); possession of marijuana with intent to deliver (class D felony); possession of prescription drugs with intent to deliver (class d felony); three counts of failure to affix drug stamp (class D felonies); felon in possession of a firearm (class D felony); eluding law enforcement (class D felony); possession of stolen property (aggravated misdemeanor); leaving he scene of an injury accident; driving while suspended; failure to file SR insurance, trespass and two counts of failure to obey a stop sign.
Albright was booked into the Clay County Jail.
The Clay County Sheriff's Officer, the Iowa State Patrol and Department of Narcotics Enforcement assisted the Spencer Police Department in this case.