Sioux City man faces murder trial for fatal stabbing

SIOUX CITY -- Police and prosecutors allege that Michael Landrum fatally stabbing another man after getting into an argument about a missing cellphone.
Landrum's attorney says the Sioux City man acted in self-defense and necessity.
A jury of 12 Woodbury County residents soon will decide if Landrum is guilty or not guilty of fatally stabbing Salahadin Adem and seriously injuring Natasha Drappeaux.
Jury selection begins Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court, and the trial is expected to last through the week and into next week. District Judge Steven Andreasen will preside.
Landrum, 55, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and willful injury causing serious injury. He is charged with stabbing Adem, 37, on Sept. 11 in an apartment building at 2103 Nebraska St. He is also accused of stabbing Drappeaux, 43, who was hospitalized with serious injuries.
According to court documents, Landrum, who lived nearby, was at a party with the victims and then left. He returned shortly looking for his cell phone. The victims helped him look for it, and Landrum began accusing them of taking it, became upset and left. He returned at about 12:55 a.m., pounded on the door, and when Drappeaux answered it, Landrum stabbed her multiple times with a steak-style knife. When Adem came to her assistance, Landrum stabbed him multiple times, court documents said.
Police found Landrum walking in the 2400 block of Nebraska Street about 90 minutes later and arrested him without incident.
Public defender Billy Oyadare has filed notices that he will argue defenses of self-defense, defense of property, necessity, compulsion and resisting a forcible felony.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Landrum would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Attempted murder carries a prison sentence of 25 years, and willful injury is punishable by a 10-year prison sentence.