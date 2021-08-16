Sioux City man faces murder trial for fatal stabbing

SIOUX CITY -- Police and prosecutors allege that Michael Landrum fatally stabbing another man after getting into an argument about a missing cellphone.

Landrum's attorney says the Sioux City man acted in self-defense and necessity.

A jury of 12 Woodbury County residents soon will decide if Landrum is guilty or not guilty of fatally stabbing Salahadin Adem and seriously injuring Natasha Drappeaux.

Jury selection begins Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court, and the trial is expected to last through the week and into next week. District Judge Steven Andreasen will preside.

Landrum, 55, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and willful injury causing serious injury. He is charged with stabbing Adem, 37, on Sept. 11 in an apartment building at 2103 Nebraska St. He is also accused of stabbing Drappeaux, 43, who was hospitalized with serious injuries.