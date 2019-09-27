An arrest warrant was served Friday on Lawrence Canady, who now faces two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. He had been arrested Sept. 5 on charges of driving without a valid license, operating without owner's consent and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.
According to a complaint and affidavit filed Monday in Woodbury County District Court, Jackson told police that Canady owed him $100 for marijuana wax.
Canady was arrested the following day, when police officers located him driving a vehicle that had bullet holes in it. During an interview with police, the complaint said, Canady told officers that he had been in his friend's car when Jackson opened one of the doors and shot at Canady, who said he shot back with his gun, which officers found stuck in his waistband. Canady told police he then drove away while firing at Jackson.
Jackson, 21, was shot twice and was found nearby running from the area at Bob Roe's Point After, 2320 Transit Ave. He received medical care for non life-threatening injuries.
Date booked: 9/22/2019. Charges: parole violation, theft 2nd, possession of a non-marijuana controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple eluding, failure to obey police, hold for Iowa, hold for South Dakota. Bond amount: $44,311.
