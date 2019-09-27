{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man faces additional charges in connection with a shooting earlier this month at a Morningside apartment complex.

An arrest warrant was served Friday on Lawrence Canady, who now faces two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. He had been arrested Sept. 5 on charges of driving without a valid license, operating without owner's consent and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Canady, 19, is accused in new court filings of shooting Lorenzo Jackson on Sept. 4 at 2201 Gibson St.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

According to a complaint and affidavit filed Monday in Woodbury County District Court, Jackson told police that Canady owed him $100 for marijuana wax.

Canady was arrested the following day, when police officers located him driving a vehicle that had bullet holes in it. During an interview with police, the complaint said, Canady told officers that he had been in his friend's car when Jackson opened one of the doors and shot at Canady, who said he shot back with his gun, which officers found stuck in his waistband. Canady told police he then drove away while firing at Jackson.

Jackson, 21, was shot twice and was found nearby running from the area at Bob Roe's Point After, 2320 Transit Ave. He received medical care for non life-threatening injuries.

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+23 
+23 
Zaki Ahmed Awil
+23 
+23 
Victor Benitez-Ayala
+23 
+23 
Tyler Lee Brammer
+23 
+23 
Jordan Gregory Case
+23 
+23 
Travis Ryan Chartier

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0