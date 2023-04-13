SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man suspected in several Siouxland armed robberies faces a number of new charges in federal court.

A superseding indictment filed Wednesday charges Kevon Spratt with bank robbery, attempted bank robbery, two counts of interference with commerce by robbery and four counts of use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Spratt, 30, previously pleaded not guilty of one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, a charge that's included with the new ones.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 21 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

According to court documents, Spratt is suspected of entering BankFirst in Onawa, Iowa, on Oct. 21 with an AR-15-type rifle, pointing it at the tellers and demanding money. The robber was handed $11,510 in cash, but dropped $990 in the bank lobby when trying to put the gun back in his pants.

Spratt is also accused of threatening employees with a handgun during an Oct. 22 robbery of Bluff's Stop in Sergeant Bluff in which $482 was stolen and the Oct. 24 robbery of approximately $4,855 from Check Into Cash in Sioux City.

On Nov. 14, Spratt is accused of displaying a handgun and assaulting a bank employee outside Pioneer Bank in Salix, Iowa, before entering the bank and searching through the teller drawers before fleeing without taking any cash.

Spratt was arrested later that day when he was spotted driving on Interstate 29 and stopped by police. A handgun matching the appearance of a gun used in the robberies was found in the car, which closely resembled a car captured on surveillance videos at the scene of the other robberies.

FBI agents reviewing Spratt's social media accounts found photos of him dressed in clothing matching clothes the robber was seen wearing in surveillance videos, holding a handgun consistent with the one seized from his car and holding an 8-inch-thick stack of cash. Tattoos in the photos also matched tattoos seen on the suspect in the surveillance videos.

Spratt was originally charged with robbery, assault and gun charges in Woodbury County District Court, but those charges were dismissed after he was indicted in federal court.

He is also suspected of robbing a Dakota City, Nebraska, convenience store and attempting to rob a Jefferson, South Dakota, convenience store during the same time period. Those incidents are outside the jurisdiction of Sioux City's federal court district.