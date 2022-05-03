Sioux City man facing attempted murder charged, booked in new shots fired incident

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man out on bond while facing attempted murder and other charges from a March shooting was arrested Sunday in connection with another incident in which shots were fired in Morningside.

Ethan Hewitt, 23, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He posted a $5,000 cash bond Monday and was released from custody.

Hewitt on Monday filed a written plea of not guilty to charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree burglary, going armed with intent and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with a shooting in the 1600 block of Nebraska Street. He had posted a $250,000 surety bond after his arrest in that case and was released from custody.

Sioux City police received a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Cecelia Street at 8:47 p.m. Sunday. Officers and Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies responding to the call located and stopped a Ford Taurus described by witnesses and detained three occupants, including Hewitt, who was a passenger. Officers found a 9mm firearm under the seat in which Hewitt had been sitting and 11 empty shell casings inside the car.

Police also arrested the driver, Collin Muston-Rosewall, 24, of Sioux City, for operating while intoxicated. According to court documents, his blood-alcohol level was 0.115 percent, above the legal limit of 0.08 percent. He posted a $1,000 bond and was released from custody. The female in the car was released without charges.

After Hewitt's latest arrest, Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Kristine Timmins filed a motion to increase his bond in the attempted murder case. The motion was resisted by Hewitt's attorney, Brendan Kelly. District Judge Steven Andreasen ordered a bond review hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.

Hewitt is charged with firing shots into the Nebraska Street apartment building on March 21. A resident of the targeted apartment returned fire with a legally owned firearm, striking Hewitt, who was arrested April 15 after spending several days in the hospital recovering from his gunshot wound.

The apartment resident and Hewitt had an ongoing feud because they both had a previous relationship with the same woman, court documents said.

The man who shot Hewitt has not been charged.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.