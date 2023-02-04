SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man suspected in the armed robbery of at least six Siouxland banks and businesses now faces federal prosecution.

A complaint unsealed Friday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City charges Kevon Spratt of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. An indictment has not yet been filed.

Spratt, 29, is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The robberies occurred during a one-month period in the fall and stretched over three states. In each instance, surveillance cameras captured images of a man believed to be Spratt. They include:

-- Oct. 16, Food and Fuel, Dakota City, Nebraska, an incident in which Spratt is accused of threatening a store clerk with a handgun and taking approximately $850 in cash from the cash register.

-- Oct. 21, BankFirst, Onawa, Iowa, in which Spratt is suspected of entering the bank with an AR-15-type rifle, pointing it at the tellers and demanding money. The robber was handed $11,510 in cash, but dropped $990 in the bank lobby when trying to put the gun back in his pants.

-- Oct. 22, Bluff's Stop, Sergeant Bluff, where a clerk was threatened with a handgun while $482 in cash was taken from the cash register.

-- Oct. 24, Check Into Cash, Sioux City, where two employees were threatened at gunpoint before handing over approximately $4,855 in cash.

-- Nov. 11, Jefferson Conoco, Jefferson, South Dakota, a robbery in which the robber put a handgun to the clerk's back and forced her to open the cash register. The man fled before taking any money.

-- Nov. 14, Pioneer Bank, Salix, Iowa, where a bank employee was assaulted outside the bank by a man who was displaying a handgun. The man entered the bank and searched through the teller drawers and fled before taking any cash.

Spratt also is suspected of robbing two individuals at gunpoint on Sept. 30 in Sioux City.

Spratt was arrested Nov. 14, after the attempted robbery in Salix, when he was spotted driving on Interstate 29 and stopped by police. A handgun matching the appearance of a gun used in the robberies was found in the car, which also closely resembled a car captured on surveillance videos approaching and leaving the scene of the other robberies.

FBI agents reviewing Spratt's social media accounts found photos of him dressed in clothing matching clothes the robber was seen wearing in surveillance videos, holding a handgun consistent with the one seized from his car and holding a stack of cash 8 inches thick. Tattoos in the photos also matched tattoos seen on the suspect in the surveillance videos. Clothing items matching those seen in the videos were seized during a search of Spratt's Sioux City home.

Spratt was charged in Woodbury County District Court in November and pleaded not guilty of three counts each of first-degree robbery, assault while participating in a felony, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault and one count each of trafficking in stolen weapons and commission of a specified unlawful activity. Those charges were dropped Thursday, when a judge granted Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis' motion to dismiss the case because of Spratt's pending federal prosecution.

A search of online court records found no charges filed against Spratt related to the Nebraska and South Dakota robberies.