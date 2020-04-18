You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City man facing felony charge after early Saturday morning stabbing
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is facing a felony charge of willful injury in connection with a stabbing incident at 14th Street in the early morning hours Saturday. 

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, at around 2:26 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of 14th Street for a reported disturbance. 

On arrival officers found a stabbing victim who had sustained serious injuries and was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for treatment. 

Officers located and arrested 20-year-old Bobby Spell of Sioux City. He faces charges including willful injury, a class C felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. 

