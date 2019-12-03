You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City man formally charged with murder for death of child
SIOUX CITY -- Prosecutors on Monday formally charged a Sioux City man with first-degree murder for the 2018 death of a 19-month-old girl who was in his care.

Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Kristine Timmins filed a trial information document charging Tayvon Davis with child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment, in addition to murder.

Davis, 23, is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 12 in Woodbury County District Court. He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1 million bond.

First-degree murder carries a sentence of life in prison without parole. The child endangerment charges both are Class B felonies that carry 50-year prison sentences.

Davis turned himself in to police on Nov. 22, a day after a warrant was issued for his arrest after a months-long Sioux City police investigation.

Davis is suspected of injuring his girlfriend's daughter numerous times from July 1, 2018, until Aug. 22, 2018, when she was taken to a Sioux City hospital unresponsive and with "grave injuries." She died three days later at an Omaha hospital.

According to court documents, Davis told investigators he had dropped the girl while giving her a bath. Physicians who examined the girl's injuries said that they were not consistent with a fall in the bathtub, court documents said.

An autopsy revealed multiple head injuries, retinal hemorrhages in the girl's eyes, a kidney injury and other "intentionally inflicted injuries." Her death was ruled a homicide caused by complications from multiple blunt-force injuries.

Monday's court filing said that Davis "... with malice aforethought, killed a child while committing child endangerment ... and the death occurred under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to human life ..."

Davis lived with the girl's mother, and the girl was often left in his care. During that time, the girl suffered an elbow injury, frequently vomited, stopped walking and her development regressed, court documents said.

The autopsy revealed previous fractures to the girl's vertebrae and several ribs, and the child's brain and eyes also showed evidence of ongoing abuse.

