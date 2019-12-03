Sioux City man formally charged with murder for death of child

Davis is suspected of injuring his girlfriend's daughter numerous times from July 1, 2018, until Aug. 22, 2018, when she was taken to a Sioux City hospital unresponsive and with "grave injuries." She died three days later at an Omaha hospital.

According to court documents, Davis told investigators he had dropped the girl while giving her a bath. Physicians who examined the girl's injuries said that they were not consistent with a fall in the bathtub, court documents said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An autopsy revealed multiple head injuries, retinal hemorrhages in the girl's eyes, a kidney injury and other "intentionally inflicted injuries." Her death was ruled a homicide caused by complications from multiple blunt-force injuries.

Monday's court filing said that Davis "... with malice aforethought, killed a child while committing child endangerment ... and the death occurred under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to human life ..."

Davis lived with the girl's mother, and the girl was often left in his care. During that time, the girl suffered an elbow injury, frequently vomited, stopped walking and her development regressed, court documents said.