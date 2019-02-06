SIOUX CITY -- Prosecutors have formally charged a Sioux City man with murder for the death of a Hinton, Iowa, woman whose body was found in a burned Sioux City hotel room.
First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell on Wednesday filed a trial information document charging Jordan Henry with first-degree murder and first-degree arson. Henry's arraignment was scheduled for Feb. 13 in Woodbury County District Court.
Henry, 29, is accused of strangling Elizabeth Bockholt in a hotel room at the Wingate by Wyndham on Jan. 24, then setting the room on fire. Firefighters and police officers responding to the fire found Bockholt's body. An autopsy determined her death was homicide by strangulation.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Henry would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. First-degree arson carries a 25-year prison sentence.
Henry remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $502,000 bond.
Wednesday's filing contained no new details in the case. Quoting state code, Campbell said that Henry "with malice aforethought, willfully, deliberately and with premeditation" killed Bockholt.
According to previously filed court documents, Henry and Bockholt, 40, had had a romantic relationship before Henry was sentenced to prison in March 2017, and that on the night she died she had voluntarily gone to Henry's room in the hotel at 4716 Southern Hills Drive.
Court documents said Henry removed a smoke alarm and set the room on fire. He was identified on surveillance video and by witnesses who saw him leaving the scene just after the fire was discovered. He was arrested later that night in the 4900 block of Singing Hills Drive.
Henry had been released on parole from the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility eight days earlier after serving nearly 20 months of a five-year prison sentence for second-degree theft.
On Jan. 19, Henry was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault after the alleged beating of another man at the Warming Shelter, 916 Nebraska St. Henry was taken to a hospital because of physical and mental health reasons before appearing before a judge. On Jan. 22, he was released from custody without bond.