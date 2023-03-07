SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of fatally stabbing another man has been formally charged with murder.

Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis on Tuesday filed a trial information charging Nathaniel Parker III with first-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance.

Parker's arraignment was scheduled for March 17 in Woodbury County District Court.

Parker, 30, is suspected of stabbing William Harlan Jr., 48, of Sioux City, who was found suffering from multiple stab wounds Feb. 24 in an apartment building at 414 11th St. He later died of his wounds at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Parker is accused of stabbing Harlan in the chest while the two were riding in a vehicle. According to court documents, the vehicle pulled up in front of the apartment building, and Parker pulled Harlan out of the vehicle and onto the ground. Parker and another man were seen carrying Harlan into an apartment inside the building.

Tuesday's court filing gave no new details in the case, only quoting Iowa's code for first-degree murder that Parker "... with malice aforethought, willfully, deliberately and with premeditation killed another person ..."

Parker was hiding in the apartment's bathroom when police arrived, court documents said. A knife wrapped in a shirt was found hidden above the ceiling tiles in the apartment.

During police questioning, Parker said he was high on methamphetamine, and police found him in possession of 0.85 grams of the illegal substance.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, Parker would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.