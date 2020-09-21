Sioux City man formally charged with murder in fatal stabbing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Formal charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder have been filed against a Sioux City man accused of fatally stabbing another man during a dispute.

Assistant Woodbury County Drew Bockenstedt filed a trial information containing those charges, plus willful injury causing serious injury, against Michael Landrum Friday in Woodbury County District Court. An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Landrum, 54, remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Landrum is charged with stabbing Salahadin Adem on Sept. 11 at 2103 Nebraska St. He is also accused of stabbing Natasha Drappeaux, who was hospitalized with serious injuries after the incident.

Friday's filing contains no new information in the case, saying only that Landrum acted with malice aforethought to "willfully, deliberately and with premeditation" kill Adem, 37, of Sioux City. The trial information also said Landrum intended to cause the death of Drappeaux, 43.