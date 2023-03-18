SIOUX CITY — A judge has found a Sioux City man guilty of setting a fire that severely damaged an after-hours club.

In a verdict filed Friday, District Judge Tod Deck found Valon Jackson guilty of second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary for the Aug. 22, 2021, fire at the Esquire Club.

Sentencing was scheduled for May 12 in Woodbury County District Court.

Deck presided over the February trial and ruled that evidence overwhelmingly showed Jackson, 37, entered the club at 414 W. Seventh St., and lighted three incendiary devices, spreading them throughout the club. The building, which was empty at the time, sustained more than $100,000 in fire, smoke and heat damage. The fire caused approximately $20,000 in damage to personal property.

Jackson had been at the club hours earlier and returned after it had closed with another man who remains unidentified. After his arrest, Jackson described to police the three bottles of fuel stuffed with rags he used to start the fire and where he placed him before he and the other man left the building.

Jackson told police he set the fire so the building could no longer be used as an after-hours club because he believed it was being operated in a manner that was detrimental to the community.

The case was suspended for several months to determine if Jackson was mentally competent to stand trial.