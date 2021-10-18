Sioux City man found guilty of attempted murder in Monona County

ONAWA, Iowa -- A Sioux City man who ran over a man on a motorcycle on Interstate 29 and stole two pickup trucks has been found guilty of attempted murder and other charges.

A jury in Monona County District Court returned its verdict Friday evening, finding Jayme Powell guilty of two counts each of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

District Judge Roger Sailer scheduled sentencing for Dec. 3.

Powell, 40, faces 25-year prison sentences for attempted murder, 10-year prison sentences for intimidation with a dangerous weapon and five-year prison sentences for each of the remaining charges. At sentencing, Sailer will determine if the sentences will be served consecutively -- one after the other -- or concurrently -- at the same time -- or some combination of the two.

Powell was arrested Dec. 27 after he fired shots at a woman in her vehicle and then ran over Richard Polack, who was driving a motorcycle, on southbound Interstate 29 near Whiting, Iowa.

Powell's pickup left the road and was immobilized after coming to rest on top of the motorcycle. He left the scene and stole a pickup from a nearby farm and crashed through a livestock fence and into a tree before abandoning it. He stole a second pickup from another residence and was later found driving it in Sioux City and arrested.

Polack, of Sioux City, was hospitalized in Sioux City after the incident. Powell and Polack had been in a fight earlier in Sioux City.

Investigators found two bullet holes in the vehicle driven by the woman who had reported the shooting on the interstate.

