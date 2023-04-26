FRESNO, Calif. -- A Sioux City man has been found guilty of murder in California.

A Fresno, California, jury on Tuesday found Isaac Helms, 22, guilty of murder and second-degree robbery for a Sept. 26, 2019, robbery setup involving two other Sioux Cityans that resulted in the fatal shooting of a Fresno man.

Helms faces a sentence of up to life in prison without parole. Sentencing was scheduled for June 27.

Helms was charged with Precious Green, 22, and Hannah Haywood, 22, both of Sioux City, and Alexa Ramos, 23, of Firebaugh, California, and formerly of Sioux City.

Green, Haywood, and Ramos all have pleaded guilty of second-degree robbery in exchange for the dismissal of the murder charge and their testimony against Helms at trial. They await sentencing.

According to a story in the Fresno Bee, the three from Sioux City came to California to drop Haywood off in Firebaugh, where she was going to live with Ramos and attend college.

A few days before the murder, the four were involved in a car crash. Without a car and believing the police were looking for them, they concocted a plan to make money by using a dating app to lure someone whom they could rob.

The four set up a meeting with Tyrel Truss, 20, and while they were in a car, Helms used a stolen .22-caliber handgun to try and rob Truss, who refused to give them anything and threatened to kill them. The situation escalated, and Helms shot Truss from the backseat, the Fresno Bee reported.

Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos attempted to flee but were detained by officers dispatched to the scene.

Detectives found the gun believed to have been used in the shooting, and Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos were found in possession of Truss' items.

Helms' attorney had argued the shooting was self-defense, according to the Fresno Bee.