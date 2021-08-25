Sioux City man found guilty of murder in stabbing

SIOUX CITY -- Saada Adem couldn't eat or sleep Tuesday night.
Knowing that in less than 24 hours a verdict was likely in the trial for the man accused of killing her brother, Adem was too emotional. Those emotions carried into a Woodbury County courtroom Wednesday afternoon, when she cried after hearing that jurors had found Michael Landrum guilty of first-degree murder for the Sept. 11 stabbing death of Salahadin Adem.
"We have justice for him," Saada Adem said. "(Landrum's) not going to hurt more innocent people."
She and her brother Ibsa Adem traveled from Minnesota and sat through four days of evidence and witness testimony, reliving the details of how their older brother died.
"When they were telling us about how he died, I felt his pain again," Saada Adem said.
It took the six men and six women of the jury a little more than two hours to reach their verdict, finding Landrum, 55, of Sioux City, guilty of Salahadin Adem's death and also guilty of attempted murder and willful injury causing serious injury for stabbing Adem's girlfriend, Natasha Drappeaux.
A sentencing date has yet to be set. Landrum faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole for first-degree murder. Attempted murder and willful injury carry prison sentences of 25 and 10 years, respectively.
Landrum stabbed the pair after the three had been drinking in the apartment that Adem and Drappeaux shared at 2103 Nebraska St. Drappeaux, 43, testified that Landrum became upset after she rebuffed his sexual advances. He left and returned with a knife, then stabbed her five times in the arm and chest with a steak knife before Adem intervened and scuffled with Landrum. The fight moved outside, where Adem, 37, was stabbed 24 times in the face, chest, back and arms.
Public defender Billy Oyadare characterized Landrum as a kind man who had helped the couple several times, giving them rides and buying groceries for them.
Landrum testified himself Tuesday that he had had enough of Drappeaux "mooching" off of him by coming to his home to use the shower. Landrum said that on the night of the stabbing, he had gone to her apartment and asked that only Adem come to him for help in the future. Drappeaux became furious, grabbed a knife from her kitchen and attacked him.
Landrum acted in self-defense, Oyadare said, taking the knife from Drappeaux and fending her off before fighting with Adem. Oyadare showed jurors a photo of a cut to Landrum's left hand, an injury that a pathologist testified was a "classic example" of a defensive wound suffered while warding off a knife attack.
"He was scared," Oyadare said in his closing argument to the jury. "It's sad this incident led to this tragic outcome, but it was never the intent of Mr. Landrum to go over and kill this man."
Oyadare declined to comment on the verdict.
Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Drew Bockenstedt said in his closing argument that the only evidence of self-defense came from Landrum's testimony.
"The evidence is clear that the defendant brutally murdered Salahadin Adem and went there to murder Natasha Drappeaux," Bockenstedt said.
Jurors chose to believe Drappeaux's testimony over that of Landrum, who was arrested three blocks away about 90 minutes after the stabbing.
Ibsa Adem said he and his sister were not surprised with the verdict, now part of their healing process while continuing to cope with their brother's death.
"We were expecting the outcome, but it's not going to bring our brother back," Ibsa Adem said.