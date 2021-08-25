Sioux City man found guilty of murder in stabbing

Landrum stabbed the pair after the three had been drinking in the apartment that Adem and Drappeaux shared at 2103 Nebraska St. Drappeaux, 43, testified that Landrum became upset after she rebuffed his sexual advances. He left and returned with a knife, then stabbed her five times in the arm and chest with a steak knife before Adem intervened and scuffled with Landrum. The fight moved outside, where Adem, 37, was stabbed 24 times in the face, chest, back and arms.

Public defender Billy Oyadare characterized Landrum as a kind man who had helped the couple several times, giving them rides and buying groceries for them.

Landrum testified himself Tuesday that he had had enough of Drappeaux "mooching" off of him by coming to his home to use the shower. Landrum said that on the night of the stabbing, he had gone to her apartment and asked that only Adem come to him for help in the future. Drappeaux became furious, grabbed a knife from her kitchen and attacked him.

Landrum acted in self-defense, Oyadare said, taking the knife from Drappeaux and fending her off before fighting with Adem. Oyadare showed jurors a photo of a cut to Landrum's left hand, an injury that a pathologist testified was a "classic example" of a defensive wound suffered while warding off a knife attack.