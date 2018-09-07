Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SIOUX CITY -- A Woodbury County jury has found a Sioux City man guilty of stealing cash and jewelry from another man.

The jury returned its verdict late Thursday, finding Tre'Kel Barker, 19, guilty of first-degree robbery, carrying a dangerous weapon, trafficking in stolen weapons and fourth-degree theft. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 4 in Woodbury County District Court.

Barker confronted the male victim on June 1 at an apartment building in the 500 block of Court Street and pointed a gun at his head before striking him in the head with it. Barker then took the man's necklace and $200 in cash.

Police located Barker a short time later at Downtown Liquor, 1203 Fifth St., where he was arrested. During the arrest, officers found a handgun, which had been stolen, tucked into Barker's waistband.

