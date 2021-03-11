Sioux City man found with 174 fake $100 bills sentenced to prison

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man found with 174 fake $100 bills has been sentenced to prison.

Nicholas Thompson, 30, pleaded guilty March 2 in Woodbury County District Court to one count of forgery. District Judge Steven Andreasen sentenced Thompson to five years in prison and ordered the sentence to be served concurrent with a federal prison sentence Thompson is serving.

Thompson was sentenced in February to 11 years in prison for selling methamphetamine.

A Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy arrested Thompson on Jan. 8, 2020, after stopping his vehicle on Interstate 29 and finding the counterfeit $100 bills. The deputy also found a piece of paper on which it appeared someone had attempted to print a $100 bill.

Thompson told the deputy he had won the money while gambling at WinnaVegas Casino.

