Sioux City man gets 7-year prison sentence for selling meth
Sioux City man gets 7-year prison sentence for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Monday to seven years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine near Cook Park.

Bradley McPeek Sr., 60, had pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine within a protected location.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, McPeek sold more than 1.5 kilograms of meth in Sioux City from July 2017 through December 2018. McPeek admitted that the conspiracy involved two people who would drive to Omaha, buy large quantities of meth and bring it to McPeek's Sioux City home, where it was divided and sold to others.

