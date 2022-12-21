 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sioux City Journal is partnering with Fleet Farm who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Sioux City man gets 10 years for soliciting girl who sold pot for him

  • 0

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for using an 11-year-old girl to help him sell marijuana and soliciting her to engage in sexual activity.

Darrell Hall, 20, pleaded guilty in October in Woodbury County District Court to felony charges of utilizing a person under age 18 to traffic a controlled substance and lascivious acts with a child and misdemeanor charges of dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Darrell Hall mug

Hall

Hall will be required to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.

Thirteen other charges, including drug possession, sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child, were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Hall recruited the girl to help him complete a marijuana transaction on Feb. 16-18 while he was caring for her, the girl's 10-year-old friend and a 1-year-old child for their parents at a trailer at 3290 N. Martha St.

People are also reading…

Police later conducted a search warrant at the trailer and seized large amounts of marijuana and cash.

Hall also solicited a sex act with the girl, offering to pay her. Hall told police he did not know she was under age 14, court documents said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Legacy of Not In Our Town movement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News