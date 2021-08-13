Sioux City man gets 10 years prison for having sex with 15-year-old

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Jonathan Klein, 20, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual abuse.

Klein must register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry, and District Judge Patrick Tott ordered him to serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence after he completes his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent back to prison.

During a May 18 meeting, Klein's probation officer noticed suspicious photos of a younger girl on Klein's phone. A subsequent investigation determined the girl was 15, and during an interview with police, Klein admitted he was having a sexual relationship with her. Several nude photos of the girl were found on Klein's two cellphones.

Klein was on probation for trafficking stolen weapons, and his probation was revoked for numerous violations. He will serve the five-year prison sentence for the gun charge at the same time he serves his sentence for sexual abuse.

