Sioux City man gets 15 years in federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Kory Mammen, 52, pleaded guilty in January in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Mammen was stopped by police for a traffic violation on March 26, 2021. Due to his suspicious behavior, police summoned a K9 unit, which indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officers found a bag under the driver's seat containing two syringes and 17 smaller bags containing a total of 42 grams of meth.

When Mammen was arrested again on Nov. 15, he was in possession of 65 grams of meth, which he admitted to officers he planned to sell.

