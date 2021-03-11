Sioux City man gets 16 years prison for drug-related shooting

The four men, along with Jennifer Crook, drove in Nieman's van with a can of gas to the house, where Nieman and Davis carried loaded .22-caliber rifles and Scott a baseball bat. Nieman fired shots, at least one of them at the house, and threatened to burn down the house if he did not get money or drugs. No one was hit by the gunfire.

After a brief standoff with the home's occupant, the five fled the scene in the van and crashed a short distance away while being pursued by police. All five fled on foot, and all but Davis were apprehended. Davis was arrested two months later.

Scott, 25, was sentenced to 11 years in prison, Davis, 34, was sentenced to 15 years and Alvizo-Allison, 21, received a 9.75-year sentence.

Crook, 37, of Sioux City, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in December 2019 after pleading guilty in Woodbury County District Court to her role in the incident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.