Sioux City man gets 16 years prison for drug-related shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A fourth man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a drug dispute that ended with gunfire in Sergeant Bluff.
Raymond Nieman, 39, of Sioux City, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 16 years in federal prison on charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to commit arson.
Nieman is the last of five people to be sentenced to prison in connection with the Aug. 7, 2019, incident in which they were charged with driving to a Sergeant Bluff home armed with .22-caliber rifles, a baseball bat and a gas can, then threatening to kill the residents and firing gunshots at the house.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Nieman had bought $600 of methamphetamine from a source in Sergeant Bluff, and later believed it was bad meth. He recruited Kelly Davis, Erwin Scott and Lesandro Alvizo-Allison, all of Sioux City, to help him retaliate by robbing the source and burning down his home.
The four men, along with Jennifer Crook, drove in Nieman's van with a can of gas to the house, where Nieman and Davis carried loaded .22-caliber rifles and Scott a baseball bat. Nieman fired shots, at least one of them at the house, and threatened to burn down the house if he did not get money or drugs. No one was hit by the gunfire.
After a brief standoff with the home's occupant, the five fled the scene in the van and crashed a short distance away while being pursued by police. All five fled on foot, and all but Davis were apprehended. Davis was arrested two months later.
Scott, 25, was sentenced to 11 years in prison, Davis, 34, was sentenced to 15 years and Alvizo-Allison, 21, received a 9.75-year sentence.
Crook, 37, of Sioux City, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in December 2019 after pleading guilty in Woodbury County District Court to her role in the incident.