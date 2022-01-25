Sioux City man gets 20 years for sexually abusing girls

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing two young girls over several years.

Cesar Auyon, 56, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Single counts of second-degree sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Auyon initiated sexual contact with the first child in November 2010 and the abuse continued through November 2015. The abuse eventually included sexual intercourse when the girl was 13.

Auyon forced the second girl, who was friends with the first girl, to touch him multiple times from September 2012 through September 2013.

In addition to the prison sentence, Auyon must register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for life and also serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence after he completes his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent back to prison.

