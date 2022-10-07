 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City man gets 20 years in prison for knifepoint robbery and assault

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who took part in a knifepoint robbery and assault was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison.

Joseph McCauley, 34, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree theft, which was amended from first-degree burglary as part of a plea agreement. Charges of first-degree robbery and pimping were dismissed.

Joseph McCauley mugshot

McCauley

Because of previous felony convictions, McCauley's sentence on the theft charge was increased to 15 years. His probation from a previous stabbing case was revoked, and the five-year sentence in that case was added to the theft sentence.

McCauley broke into a home in the 2000 block of Pierce Street on July 8 with another man and two women, held the occupant at knifepoint and assaulted him while taking an iPhone and $200 in cash from his pockets.

McCauley later told officers he had arranged a prostitution deal in which the man would pay $100 to have sex with two women, court documents said.

