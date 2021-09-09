 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City man gets 20 years prison for selling meth
0 Comments

Sioux City man gets 20 years prison for selling meth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Hugo Arechiga Torres, 40, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Torres, who has three prior drug trafficking convictions, sold at least 15 kilograms of meth in the Sioux City area from December 2019 through August 2020.

On Aug. 13, 2020, a confidential informant bought 10 pounds of meth from Torres. Four days later, an informant made a $13,000 drug debt payment to Torres and bought another 2 pounds of meth. Torres was arrested the following day.

How to protect your information from identity theft
Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Teen pilot reaches Costa Rica on round-the-world trip

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News