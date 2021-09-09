Sioux City man gets 20 years prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
Hugo Arechiga Torres, 40, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Torres, who has three prior drug trafficking convictions, sold at least 15 kilograms of meth in the Sioux City area from December 2019 through August 2020.
On Aug. 13, 2020, a confidential informant bought 10 pounds of meth from Torres. Four days later, an informant made a $13,000 drug debt payment to Torres and bought another 2 pounds of meth. Torres was arrested the following day.
