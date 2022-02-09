Sioux City man gets 22-year sentence for selling meth

Melroy Johnson Sr., 66, was guilty at trial in July in U.S. District Court of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, evidence showed that in 2017 and 2018, Johnson had two co-conspirators travel to California, obtain large quantities of meth and deliver it to him in Sioux City for further distribution. Johnson also arranged for 2-5 pounds of meth, plus cocaine and marijuana, to be mailed from California to Sioux City for distribution.