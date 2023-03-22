SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged in a drive-by shooting was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison for illegal possession of a gun.

Jalond Hills, 19, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user. After completing his prison sentence, he must serve two years on supervised release.

Hills possessed a 9mm handgun while he was using marijuana at the time of the Sept. 16, 2021, incident, in which he was initially charged in Woodbury County District Court with firing a shot into a car occupied by a mother and her two children in the 700 block of Center Street. State charges were dismissed after he was indicted in federal court.

In September, Hills pleaded guilty in Woodbury County to one count of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a charge resulting from an April shooting incident in which a woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in her leg after struggling for possession of a handgun with Hills in an apartment in the 2200 block of Gibson Street.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Monday. According to terms of a plea agreement, Hills will receive a five-year prison sentence, to be served at the same time as his federal prison sentence.