SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man who killed his grandson's cat has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Linn Morrical, 53, pleaded guilty March 14 in Woodbury County District Court to misdemeanor charges of animal abuse and a reduced charge of fifth-degree criminal mischief.

Morrical killed the 4-month-old kitten on March 1 after getting into an argument with his daughter, who lived with him in his Sioux City home. After his daughter left, Morrical told police, the kitten belonging to his daughter's son got into the trash, so he punched the cat in the head, causing its death.

While his daughter was still gone, Morrical threw the dead cat on top of her van and broke the windshield and passenger side windows.

District Associate Judge John Nelson also placed Morrical on two years' probation and fined him $105 on the criminal mischief charge. Morrical also must pay restitution to Sioux City Animal Rescue and Adoption for a post-death examination of the kitten and to his daughter for damages to her van.