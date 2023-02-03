SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man's age at the time of a downtown shooting likely kept him from spending a longer time behind bars.

Aaron Word, 19, was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for the Sept. 24, 2021, shooting of Tray Ehlers during an altercation in the 200 block of Nebraska Street. A Woodbury County District Court jury found Word guilty at a September trial of attempted murder, willful injury and going armed with intent.

Word, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, avoided a longer mandatory minimum because he was a juvenile when he committed the crime. Had he been an adult, he would have received an automatic 17.5-year mandatory minimum on the attempted murder charge, which carries a 25-year prison sentence.

District Judge Patrick Tott chose not to impose the mandatory minimum, but did order Word to serve a mandatory minimum of five years on the 10-year sentence for willful injury. Tott ordered the sentences for attempted murder and willful injury to be served concurrently, or at the same time, but consecutive to the five-year sentence for going armed with intent to arrive at the total sentence of 30 years. With the shorter mandatory minimum, Word will be eligible for parole sooner.

Word had faced a maximum of 40 years in prison, a sentence his victim requested.

"You caused a lot of hurt in my family because of the choices you made. I hope your little sorry ass gets the maximum sentence," Ehlers said in a victim impact statement read by Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Michelle Venable-Ridley.

Before he was sentenced, Word apologized to Ehlers and his family.

"I know I messed up," he said. "I can't change that now."

Ehlers was trying to break up an attack on his sister when Word shot him once in the back and once in the chest with a handgun that police later determined had been stolen.

Word, Joy Scott and Miracle Walls had been in a vehicle following Ehlers' sister's vehicle, eventually blocking her path on an access road behind the June E. Nylen Cancer Center. Once the car was stopped, Scott and Walls opened the woman's car door and assaulted her.

Ehlers' sister had called him before she was stopped, and he arrived at the scene, where he was shot. He said in his victim impact statement he spent 19 days in the hospital recovering from his wounds. He still has bullet fragments in his body, he said.

Word fled to Louisiana after the shooting, but returned to Sioux City a week later and turned himself in. Word's lawyer had argued at trial he acted in self-defense or the defense of others.

Scott and Walls, both of Sioux City, have pleaded guilty to their role in the incident, and both were placed on probation.