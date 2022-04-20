 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City man gets 30 years prison for sexually abusing girl

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who sexually abused a young girl for more than five years has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Ignacio Gomez, 31, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, all of which were amended from second-degree sexual abuse as part of a plea agreement.

Ignacio Gomez mug

Gomez

In addition to the prison sentence, Senior Judge John Ackerman ordered Gomez to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry and also serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence after he completes his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent back to prison.

Three counts of second-degree sexual abuse were dismissed, according to terms of the plea agreement.

Gomez began forcing the girl, who is under age 12, to perform sex acts with him in May 2016, and the abuse occurred numerous times until Oct. 15, 2021.

