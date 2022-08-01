 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City man gets 5 years prison for smoking pot with minor

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for smoking marijuana several times with a female minor.

Oscar Gomez, 29, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to one count of delivery of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, which was reduced from distribution of a controlled substance to a person under age 18, a Class B felony, as part of a plea agreement.

Gomez was charged with smoking marijuana with a 14-year-old girl and getting her high numerous times from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31 while he lived at a home in the 1500 block of Collins Street. The girl told police that she watched Gomez roll blunts and smoked with him every day or every other day.

When police met with Gomez on May 16, he admitted sharing marijuana with the girl several times in order to get her to talk because he was a parent figure or caretaker to her, court documents said.

