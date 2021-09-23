Sioux City man gets 50 years prison for child sexual abuse

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison for molesting two girls during a during a three-year period from 2013 to 2016.

District Judge Patrick Tott sentenced Jose Contreras Mendoza, 52, to 25 years on each of two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and ordered them to be served consecutively, or back to back. Contreras Mendoza must serve 35 years before he's eligible for parole.

A Woodbury County jury found him guilty in August.

Contreras Mendoza touched and groped a girl who was under the age of 12 numerous times from approximately Aug. 13, 2013, to June 30, 2016, at a home in the 1200 block of Jackson Street. In most instances, Contreras Mendoza would grab the girl to sit on his lap, pull her pants down, cover up with a blanket and then touch her.

The second girl, also under age 12 at the time, reported that Contreras Mendoza touched her in a similar way in a bedroom during a Christmas party in either 2013 or 2014.