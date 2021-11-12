Sioux City man gets 90 months in prison on drug, gun charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine and illegally possessing firearms.

Diego Ayala, 31, pleaded guilty in July in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and prohibited person in possession of firearms.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Ayala and others sold more than 15 pounds of meth in the Sioux City area from September 2020 through Jan. 7, when law enforcement conducted an undercover purchase of 1 pound of meth from Ayala. Authorities then conducted a search of his home and seized 4 pounds of meth, a 9mm handgun, an MP-15 assault-style rifle and more than 250 rounds of ammunition.