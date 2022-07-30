Sioux City man gets a dozen years in federal prison for shooting woman outside of Mavericks

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man who shot a woman outside a Sioux City gentlemen's club was sentenced Friday to 12 years in federal prison.

Rudy Johnson, 28, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand sentenced Johnson to 10 years in prison on the gun charge and an additional two years for violating provisions of his supervised release from a previous federal conviction.

Johnson, who had previous felony convictions that prohibited him from possessing firearms, shot Krista Kruckenberg, of Sioux Falls, outside Mavericks Gentlemen's Club, 416 Cunningham Drive, on Dec. 20, 2020.

According to court documents, Johnson fired eight shots into a group of people watching a fight between his girlfriend and Kruckenberg's friend. Kruckenberg was struck six or seven times, including in her jaw, shoulder, pelvis, foot and both arms. Johnson and his girlfriend then fled.

Johnson was arrested nearly seven months later in Indiana.

He was initially charged in Woodbury County District Court with willful injury and numerous gun-related crimes, but the case was dismissed after Johnson was charged in federal court.