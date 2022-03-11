 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City man gets almost 20 years in federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Thursday to more than 19 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Matthew Sandoval, 28, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand sentenced him to 234 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Sandoval conspired with others from 2016 through June to sell at least 40 pounds of meth in the Sioux City area. The meth was received in several shipments that were mailed to him through the U.S. Postal Service.

