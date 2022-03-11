Sioux City man gets almost 20 years in federal prison for selling meth

Matthew Sandoval, 28, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand sentenced him to 234 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Sandoval conspired with others from 2016 through June to sell at least 40 pounds of meth in the Sioux City area. The meth was received in several shipments that were mailed to him through the U.S. Postal Service.