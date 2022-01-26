Sioux City man gets more than 25 years in federal prison for meth and gun charges

SIOUX CITY -- A 32-year-old Sioux City man charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm, among other offenses, received his sentence in federal court earlier this week.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Jerry Powell was sentenced on Monday in Sioux City after he previously pled guilty on May 19, 2021 to the two aforementioned charges as well as one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes. The press release states that Powell had prior drug-related convictions from 2018 (in Iowa) and 2007 (in South Dakota).

The release then lays out background on Powell's case. It says that between 2016 and Dec. 17, 2020, Powell and others worked to spread 50 grams of meth around the Sioux City area. On Dec. 17, 2020, the release says that Powell attempted to flee a legal traffic stop while going over 100 miles per hour and then, after crashing, tried to get away on foot.

"Law enforcement observed Powell throw a handgun (later determined to be a loaded .357 magnum revolver) away during his attempted flight. Law enforcement later seized six ounces of methamphetamine from the vehicle operated by Powell," the release said.

Following the end of his prison sentence, Powell is required to serve five years of supervised release.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

