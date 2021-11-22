Sioux City man gets more than four years for role in drive-by shooting

SIOUX CITY -- The driver of a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting in Sioux City has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison on gun charges.

Joel Perea-Duenas, 20, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to two counts of being a drug user in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was sentenced Friday to 54 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Perea-Duenas agreed to be the getaway driver for a June 23, 2020, shooting in which he drove three men to a Sioux City home. Seeing law enforcement officers in the area, they did not attack, but later went to a secondary target, where one of the men fired several shots at the house. Perea-Duenas admitted he knew about the intended shooting, that there were children inside the house and he wanted the shooting to occur.

Perea-Duenas was a cocaine and marijuana user while in possession of the guns and firearms.

He was ordered to pay $38,863 in restitution to the victims and an insurance company.

