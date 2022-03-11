Sioux City man gets nearly 20 years prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Thursday to more than 19 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
Matthew Sandoval, 28, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand sentenced him to 234 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Sandoval conspired with others from 2016 through June to sell at least 40 pounds of meth in the Sioux City area. The meth was received in several shipments that were mailed to him through the U.S. Postal Service.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.