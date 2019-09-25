{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison for illegal possession of a gun.

Brandon Esquibel, 26, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to 110 months in prison. He pleaded guilty in April to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Esquibel discarded a gun while fleeing from law enforcement officers on Oct. 30. He was subsequently tased and arrested. Authorities later determined the loaded pistol Esquibel had possessed was reported as stolen.

