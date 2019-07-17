SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who cashed fake checks at Sioux City businesses was placed on probation Wednesday.
Cody Hayden, 34, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of forgery. District Judge Zachary Hindman suspended a five-year prison sentence and placed Hayden on two years probation.
Hayden presented checks made out to himself from Bomgaars to L and K Laundromat, 1906 Court St., on May 3 and to Abarrotes el Arcoiris Inc., 2022 Court St., on May 4.
Sioux City police received complaints on May 9 from both business owners who said they had been informed by their banks that the checks were fraudulent. Bomgaars verified for police that Hayden was not an employee and that the account numbers on the checks did not match theirs.
Hindman ordered Hayden to pay $744 in restitution to L and K Laundromat and in an amount to be determined to Abarrotes el Arcoiris.
A third count of forgery and three counts of fourth-degree theft were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.