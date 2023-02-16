SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged with robbing two women at gunpoint has been placed on probation.

District Judge Jeffrey Neary on Wednesday suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Kemo Levi on four years' probation. Levi, 27, had pleaded guilty in December in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree theft, which was amended from first-degree robbery as part of a plea agreement. Charges of second-degree theft and possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser were dismissed.

Levi and Jocquan McCloud were charged with the July 6 robbery of two women in an apartment in the 3100 block of Transit Avenue. McCloud has admitted to blocking a bedroom door while Levi entered the room, threatened the women with a handgun and stole a cell phone and a purse.

Police later located McCloud and Levi and found the women's property in a vehicle Levi had been driving. Police also found a 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen.

McCloud, 27, pleaded guilty in December to first-degree theft and is scheduled to be sentenced in March.