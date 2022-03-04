Sioux City man gets probation for having sex with 14-year-old

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who had sex with a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to probation.

Jesse Castro-Navarrette, 23, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual abuse.

Following terms of a plea agreement, District Judge Roger Sailer suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Castro-Navarrette on probation for three years.

In addition to registering with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry, Castro-Navarrette will serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent to prison.

Castro-Navarrette picked up the girl, whom he had met a few days earlier on social media, on Dec. 14, 2020, and took her to his home, where they had sex.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.