SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been placed on probation for his role in the robbery of two women at gunpoint.

District Judge Tod Deck on Monday suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Jocquan McCloud on two year's probation. McCloud, 27, pleaded guilty in December in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree theft. A charge of second-degree theft was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

McCloud and Kemo Levi were charged with the July 6 robbery of the two women in an apartment in the 3100 block of Transit Avenue. Levi entered a bedroom, threatened the women with a handgun and stole a cell phone and a purse. McCloud aided and abetted the theft by blocking the bedroom door.

Police later located McCloud and Levi and found the women's property in a vehicle Levi had been driving. Police also found a 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen.

Levi, 27, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and received a suspended 10-year prison sentence and four years' probation.