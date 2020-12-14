Sioux City man gets probation for sexual contact with child

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was placed on probation Monday for having sexual contact with a then-13-year-old girl.

Alan Gurneau, 27, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to lascivious acts with a child, a charge that had been amended from third-degree sexual abuse as part of a plea agreement.

District Judge Jeffrey Neary suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Gurneau on probation for three years. Gurneau must register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for life, and Neary ordered him to serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent to prison.

Gurneau admitted touching the girl's genitals over her clothing on Sept. 25, 2019, while they were at his home in the 800 block of 34th Street. Gurneau also told police he had touched the girl about a month earlier, court documents said.

