Sioux City man gets probation for shooting woman's legs

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who shot a woman in the legs has been placed on probation.

Apollo Houston, 20, pleaded guilty in October in Woodbury County District Court to charges of willful injury and reckless use of a firearm.

District Judge Tod Deck on Wednesday suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Houston on four years' probation. A charge of aggravated assault was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Houston shot Kaleigh White on May 7 inside a residence in the 1900 block of Ingleside Avenue. White's sister brought Houston to the home, and they began drinking. When White's sister and Houston began arguing, White quit drinking and went to the basement. Her sister and Houston eventually joined her and began arguing again, so White went back upstairs and called a friend.

While White was on the phone, Houston came upstairs, sat next to her on the couch and was waving a gun, eventually pressing it against White's left leg and shooting her. The bullet traveled through both of White's legs. White said she had no idea why Houston shot her.