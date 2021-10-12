Sioux City man gets probation for smuggling silencers

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was placed on probation Tuesday for smuggling gun silencers into the United States.

Lloyd Clark, 72, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of smuggling goods into the United States. Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand placed Clark on two years' probation and fined him $5,000.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Customs and Border Protection officials in October 2020 seized parcels, one of which was falsely labeled as "spiral tube," coming into the country from China and addressed to Clark's Sioux City home.

On Nov. 12, authorities seized seven silencers, a modified rifle with an installed silencer and a World War II-era machine gun from Clark's home. He did not have legal authority to possess the items, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

