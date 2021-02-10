Sioux City man gets probation for trying to set fire in bedroom

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been placed on probation for trying to set fire to a bedroom in which a woman and her son were trying to hide from him.

Cedrick Lawson Jr., 31, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree arson, which was reduced from first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement. Charges of first-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault were dismissed.

Following terms of the plea agreement, District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Lawson on probation for two years.

Lawson attempted to set the fire Sept. 6 at a home in the 100 block of Bluff Street by putting the nozzle of a gasoline can through a partially open bedroom door and pouring gas inside before tearing a piece of paper from a notebook, lighting it and attempting to throw it into the room.

A woman and her son had barricaded themselves inside the room in an attempt to escape from Lawson, who according to court documents was armed with a machete.

Lawson left the house before police officers arrived and was arrested a short time later.

The woman had minor cuts on her hand from the machete.

