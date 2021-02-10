Sioux City man gets probation for trying to set fire in bedroom

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been placed on probation for trying to set fire to a bedroom in which a woman and her son were trying to hide from him.
Cedrick Lawson Jr., 31, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree arson, which was reduced from first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement. Charges of first-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault were dismissed.
Following terms of the plea agreement, District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Lawson on probation for two years.
Lawson attempted to set the fire Sept. 6 at a home in the 100 block of Bluff Street by putting the nozzle of a gasoline can through a partially open bedroom door and pouring gas inside before tearing a piece of paper from a notebook, lighting it and attempting to throw it into the room.
A woman and her son had barricaded themselves inside the room in an attempt to escape from Lawson, who according to court documents was armed with a machete.
Lawson left the house before police officers arrived and was arrested a short time later.
The woman had minor cuts on her hand from the machete.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.