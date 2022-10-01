 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City man gets seven years in federal prison for gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to seven years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm.

Lasharbe Hardy, 26, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, police found a loaded handgun, 22.5 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and baggies during a July 2021 traffic stop.

Hardy was prohibited from legally possessing firearms because of a previous felony conviction.

