Sioux City man gets two years on federal gun charge

Justin Figueroa, 25, pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 27 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Figueroa used drugs from 2017 through 2021 and was convicted of a felony drug crime in 2020, prohibiting from owning guns. During that time, however, Figueroa possessed a rife, three pistols and a revolver in connection with his drug trafficking and on one occasion traded a gun for drugs. The gun later was traced to a case of attempted murder of a 2-year-old.